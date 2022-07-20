ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Meth dealer heads to prison after pizza delivery box investigation

By Office of Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPoOR_0gmllWJ500

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston North Carolina, was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation tied meth sales to Taylor through a pizza delivery box that listed his address. When Taylor began to believe he was under federal investigation, he left North Carolina for Las Vegas, Nevada. He was arrested there in April of 2020.

“Through our collaboration across federal, state and local law enforcement, we are taking dangerous and illegal drugs off the streets and putting dealers behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

Taylor pled guilty in July 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, on July 24, 2019, Onslow County Sheriff’s Detectives arranged a controlled purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6500. A “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box that contained the meth.  The address listed on the pizza box was Taylor’s residence in Kinston.  Following the deal, the middleman met with Taylor . Law enforcement observed the meeting and stopped both individuals. Taylor was found in possession of money from the controlled purchase.

The investigation revealed that from December 2018 until his arrest, Taylor was involved in the receipt and distribution of more than 18 kilograms of methamphetamine. Taylor was supplied methamphetamine from California including from people associated with the Grape Street Crips.  Taylor and others would have packages sent to addresses in Kinston and New Bern.  Taylor also had various people wire drug proceeds back to California. Among those involved in this conspiracy was Carlos Green. According to information received by law enforcement, Green received several packages of meth from the same source in California. Green was also involved in the distribution of heroin and cocaine in New Bern and Beaufort. Green was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug trafficking charges in September of 2020. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year.

This is part of operation “Fighting Jelly Fish” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, United States Postal Service, the Craven and Onslow County Sheriffs’ Office and the New Bern and Kinston Police Departments investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo  prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Deputy shot in leg in Sampson Co. in struggle with suspect

ROSEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police say a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina was shot in a struggle with a car-theft suspect. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office tells Nexstar’s WNCN that the deputy was shot in the leg with her own service weapon during the struggle and is expected to recover. The sheriff’s office said the deputy, […]
ROSEBORO, NC
WITN

VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon at an Eastern Carolina convenience store. Greenville Police say the crime happened in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. The victim told police two men wearing masks...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kinston, NC
Crime & Safety
City
New Bern, NC
City
Kinston, NC
State
California State
State
Nevada State
WRAL News

Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Greenville, N.C. — WITN reports three guns have been recovered out of a dozen apparently stolen during a gun show last month at the Greenville Convention Center. Police said a Greenville firearms dealer reported the thefts after authorities recovered three guns that were registered to her. A police report...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

K9 Law and Order seminar hosts 40 teams for training

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Craven County hosted the K9 Law and Order North Carolina Seminar on Friday. The training is partnered with the Throw Away Dogs Project, an international nonprofit that works hands-on with these canines. Canines are undergoing a rigorous three-day training with some of the top handlers in the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Pizza Delivery#Prison#Dea#Pizza Box
FOX8 News

Suspect in eastern North Carolina double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

One dies from Nash County crash

Middlesex, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Claude Lewis Road in Middlesex on Saturday morning. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on scene around 1 a.m. to find the badly damaged vehicle about 20 feet from the road. WRAL News is working to learn more...
MIDDLESEX, NC
WITN

Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say two juveniles have been charged after greeting cards were lit on fire inside the Harris Teeter on Sunset Avenue. Police say employees extinguished the small fire using a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived just after 4:00 p.m. First responders evacuated the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Wallace man arrested, facing drug-related charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Wallace Police Department used a search warrant at a residence on Butler Road in Wallace, NC. In the search, detectives recovered approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, approximately 21 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, otherwise referred to as “Dirty 30’s,” two handguns, and $7,410.
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Entire Kenly Police Department resigns

The entire staff of the Kenly Police Department has resigned Wednesday afternoon after officers did not want to be a part of the work environment that was created, the former chief of police said.
KENLY, NC
WITN

Names released of two men dead in Wednesday Ayden shooting

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at a convenience store Wednesday evening. Ayden police said officers got the call around 7:14 to Le Le Convenience Store on Lee Street for a possible gunshot victim. We’re told officers found two male victims, one of which...
AYDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Family Injured In Interstate 95 Accident

KENLY – Six people traveling from Pennsylvania to Florida to attend a family reunion were injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 95 near the 106 mile marker in Kenly. A pickup truck towing a camper reportedly swerved out of control striking a guardrail and overturned...
KENLY, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize These Women?

CORINTH HOLDERS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance image of two women they would like to question. On June 27th between 4:00pm and 5:00pm, the two females entered the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231 across from Corinth Holders Elementary School. After entering...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Mount Olive driver license office to close

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon close its Mount Olive driver license office located at 110 N. Chestnut St. The last date services will be provided at that location is July 29. Following the closure, the Mount Olive DMV staff will be reassigned to Wayne County’s other...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Two killed in shooting at Ayden convenience store

Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. MCAS Cherry Point Historical Aircraft Park expansion …. ECU Health to close 13 COVID-19 testing sites on …. Living Local: Wilson, Whirligig Park, brewing and …. MCAS Cherry Point unveils expanded Historical Aircraft …. Greenville residents finding ways...
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy