ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore Estate faces a lawsuit for a New York City firefighter’s death on the property last month, WLOS reports. Casey Skudin was driving with his family near the entrance when a tree fell on their car during windy weather on June 17. Skudin would have turned 46 two days later, Fire Department of New York spokesperson Jim Long told the Citizen Times.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO