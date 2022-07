As Tiger Woods made his early (and emotional) exit from St. Andrews last week, missing the cut at the 150th Open, the presumption among most prognosticators was that it was the last time we’d see the 15-time major winner on a course in a while. It was a somber thought. Maybe Tiger would compete in his own Hero World Challenge come December and/or play alongside son Charlie again at the PNC Championship, but beyond that, the schedule was empty and disappointing for his fans.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO