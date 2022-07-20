OUCC requests new hearing on CenterPoint plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has filed a motion for a rehearing after CenterPoint Energy’s request to build new power plant turbines was approved.

The OUCC filed a motion for the rehearing over $78 million not included in the original cost estimate. Along with the undisclosed costs, the OUCC also cited contradictory language with the proposed gas pipeline.

Analysis from OUCC showed converting the existing power plant would meet the supply need of customers and be cost effective. CenterPoint said in a statement the ability to re-use equipment once the units are retired is evidence they are being financially prudent with their resources.

