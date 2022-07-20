ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

OUCC requests new hearing on CenterPoint plans

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has filed a motion for a rehearing after CenterPoint Energy’s request to build new power plant turbines was approved.

The OUCC filed a motion for the rehearing over $78 million not included in the original cost estimate. Along with the undisclosed costs, the OUCC also cited contradictory language with the proposed gas pipeline.

Analysis from OUCC showed converting the existing power plant would meet the supply need of customers and be cost effective. CenterPoint said in a statement the ability to re-use equipment once the units are retired is evidence they are being financially prudent with their resources.

WEHT/WTVW

Discounts and daily deals at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — A trip to the Indiana State Fair does not need to bust your bank account!. Organizers say there are daily deals and discounts throughout all 18 days of the fair, which runs from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21. Perhaps the easiest way to save is...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana police officer arrested for on-duty OWI 1 month after being sworn in

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana police officer was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated while on the job, just one month after he was sworn in to the Vevay Police Department. An initial report by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office showed that several coworkers said they smelled alcohol coming off of officer Christopher Pellant, […]
VEVAY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cops cycle across Indiana for fallen officers

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier today, law enforcement officers were in Oakland City to remember fallen police officer Michael Deno. They made a stop at his grave during their trek with “Cops Cycling for Survivors“. Officer Deno was killed in the line of duty over two decades ago in 2000. Their ride across the […]
