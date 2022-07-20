VIDEO: Police officer rescues woman from burning car along South Carolina interstate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Officer Doug Richards rescued a woman from a burning car after she crashed in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Video captured the rescue that happened in May on Interstate 26 near Charleston.

Footage shows Richards running toward the car with a fire extinguisher to put out some flames. He tried to pull her out of the inferno but her foot was stuck. Richards managed to free her and get her out safely before paramedics and the fire department arrived.

(Watch the video below: Chopper 9 Skyzoom overhead as crews rescue person trapped in grain silo in Mint Hill)

©2022 Cox Media Group