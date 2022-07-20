ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Police officer rescues woman from burning car along South Carolina interstate

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Officer Doug Richards rescued a woman from a burning car after she crashed in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Video captured the rescue that happened in May on Interstate 26 near Charleston.

Footage shows Richards running toward the car with a fire extinguisher to put out some flames. He tried to pull her out of the inferno but her foot was stuck. Richards managed to free her and get her out safely before paramedics and the fire department arrived.



WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

