'Operation: Washout' nets 91 arrests across the Carolinas

July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO