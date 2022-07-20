Boris Johnson Ends Final Speech as Prime Minister With 'Hasta La Vista, Baby'

Among the most notable fans of High Noon, Fred Zinnemann’s unusually circumspect and politically loaded western, are two US presidents: Ronald Reagan, who considered it his favorite film, and Bill Clinton, who reportedly hosted 17 screenings of it at the White House. It is not difficult to see how heads of state might see themselves in Gary Cooper’s Will Kane, a small-town marshal in the New Mexico territory who’s determined to do what’s right, even if it defies popular will. And while it’s funny to imagine either of these men refusing to act out of political expediency, there are certainly times when any leader feels isolated from their constituents or forced into making a hard choice between unappealing options.

