U.K.

Boris Johnson Ends Final Speech as Prime Minister With 'Hasta La Vista, Baby'

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom several weeks ago, and gave his final speech to Parliament on Wednesday. He thanked colleagues and listed his achievements before signing off...

www.thebiglead.com

