Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk

Credit: Suffolk Police Department

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after being by a train in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a train accident on Wednesday, July 20 in afternoon, on the 300 block of Main Street on the railway between Main and Hill Streets. Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 3:28 p.m.

The victim was dead at the scene, according to police.

The roadway near the scene remains open and is not expected to impact traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.