The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Division of Sport Fish sent out two advisory announcements liberalizing fishing. The Kenai River personal use dip net fishery will soon be open 24 hours per day, beginning at 11:00 p.m. Friday, July 22 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022. Additionally, the sport fishing bag and possession limits for salmon, 16 inches or longer, except for king, pink, and coho salmon, in the Kenai River downstream of Skilak Lake to six per day and twelve in possession effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 22 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022. This includes the flowing waters of the Kenai River from its mouth upstream to the ADF&G regulatory marker located at the outlet of Skilak Lake.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO