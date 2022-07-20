ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Officials release bodycam footage of Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg's fatal encounter with police

By John Lauritsen
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities have released body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of a man during a standoff in a south Minneapolis apartment last week. Search warrants show two Minneapolis Police Department snipers shot 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg after a six-hour-plus standoff that began Wednesday night and stretched into Thursday...

