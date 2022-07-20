Euro 2022: Watch all the angles of Georgia Stanway's screamer against Spain

After a bedding down for the night on the Caledonian Sleeper train on Tuesday - expecting to sleep through a 345-mile journey - passengers woke up to find it had never left the station.Jim Metcalfe, a regular user of the sleeper train service from Scotland to London, recounted the strange events first thing on the morning of 20 July.“In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet,” Mr Metcalfe wrote on Twitter.“Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now...
