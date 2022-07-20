ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US women's hockey forward Dani Cameranesi, 27, retires

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLORADO Springs, Colo. (AP) — U.S. women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi announced her retirement from the national team Wednesday.

Cameranesi, 27, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was part of the team that came away with silver earlier this year in Beijing. She also played at three world championships and won gold in 2015 and 2019.

“Five-year-old me would be in absolute awe of the things I’ve done, the people I’ve met and the places I’ve seen — all from playing the absolute best game in the world,” Cameranesi said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream and play the game I love at the highest level, but I’ve reached the point in my career where I’m ready to say goodbye. My decision was not made lightly.”

Cameranesi scored 24 goals and added 34 assists for 58 points in 87 games of international competition. She also led the University of Minnesota to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, winning two national titles, and played the past three years with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

The Plymouth, Minnesota, native, previously starred at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship in 2012 and 2013. Cameranesi said playing for the U.S. gave her the greatest feeling of her career.

“Dani was a key reason for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s success over the better part of the last decade,” USA Hockey director of women’s national team programs Katie Million said. “She consistently brought a tenacious fire on the ice and infectious smile off the ice. We’re grateful for her contributions.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women’s relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch the final of the women’s 4x400 on Sunday from the seats.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy