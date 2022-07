SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July is national picnic month and there are so many great spots in Savannah and the Coastal Empire to set up. But if you don’t want to worry about the hassle, there are companies like 912 Luxury Picnic. Owners, Timia and Lamar Nelson showed us how to set up a perfect picnic.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO