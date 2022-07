The city of Santa Clarita’s fiscal year recently ended, and the film office saw record numbers in all categories when the final figures were tallied. The Santa Clarita Film Office issued 627 permits, leading to 1,729 film days, that generated $43.9 million in estimated economic impact to our local community from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the best fiscal year recorded was 2017/2018, with 560 permits issued, 1,377 film days recorded and an estimated $33 million in economic impact. The figures for 2021/2022 represent an 11 percent increase in permits, a 25 percent increase in film days and a 30 percent increase in the estimated economic impact when compared to fiscal year 2017/18.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO