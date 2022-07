The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to take a closer look at some veteran free agents this summer, and one of them is a former lottery pick. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports that the Lakers will host Shabazz Muhammad for a workout. That will be at least the second workout for the former UCLA star, who also spent some time with the Sacramento Kings during the Las Vegas Summer League.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO