With U.S. inflation racing ahead worker wages, a growing number of Americans are taking on second jobs to make ends meet. Many people have already reined in spending where they can, while others have tapped their pandemic savings to cover the rising cost of food, gas, rent and other necessities. Yet the highest inflation in 40 years is weighing heavily on millions of households. Three-quarters of middle-income Americans say they don't earn enough to pay for the cost of living, according to a recent survey.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO