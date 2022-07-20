ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Jerome Tang lands first 2023 commit

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bi67a_0gmlgwfY00

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball got another commit on Wednesday, but this player won’t join the team until next year.

Point guard Dai Dai Ames is Jerome Tang’s first commitment from the Class of 2023. He announced his decision to play basketball at K-State on social media Wednesday afternoon. 247 Sports lists Ames as a 4-star recruit.

Ames had offers from Illinois, Michigan State, LSU, Oklahoma and others. He comes to K-State from Kenwood Academy in Chicago.

K-State basketball tips-off their 2022-23 season on November 7 at home against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The Wildcats have 11 players on their roster for the upcoming season, including two returners in Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

WSU Alumni team 'Aftershocks' advance in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The TBT is officially underway in Wichita, with Kansas State and Wichita State both fielding teams in this year's Wichita regional. Wichita State’s team, the “Aftershocks”, took on “We Are D3” in their first round matchup tonight. Charles Koch Arena was...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

K-State women’s hoops coach Mittie agrees to extension

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie agreed to a two-year extension Friday that will pay him $2,745,000 in base salary over the next four years and includes several potentially lucrative bonus provisions. Mittie will be entering his ninth season with the Wildcats. He is coming off his fourth NCAA Tournament […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan baseball draftee chooses college over MLB

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins had a big decision to make after the 2022 MLB Draft. The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round. He could either sign a professional contract, or continue with his college commitment. Perkins is signed to play at Cowley County Community College in […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State coach works with brewery to create beer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan brewery is serving a new beer in collaboration with K-State football. The Manhattan Brewing Company announced it will now be serving “Condor the Magnificent.” The 8.3% double hazy IPA was brewed with the help of Conor Riley, K-State Football’s offensive line coach. Coach Riley helped to build this recipe from […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
City
Ames, KS
State
Illinois State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

ESU summer showcase benefits coaches and players

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football coaches and potential recruits are busy this summer. The Hornets held their summer showcase Thursday, allowing high school players to develop their skills and get scouted by coaches. One hundred fifty players from six states came to camp, including players from Northeast Kansas high schools. Coach Garin Higgins thinks […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

ESU basketball alumnus signs pro deal

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball product Brenden Van Dyke will continue his basketball career overseas. Van Dyke signed with CD Aguila San Miguel in El Salvador. Van Dyke battled through three knee surgeries in his short career at ESU. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Hornets this past season.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Tee-PAC golf tournament supports arts center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center held its third annual golf tournament Friday morning at the Great Life Shawnee Country Club golf course. “This is the third annual Tee-PAC golf tournament. “We are raising ‘green,’ money for our programs,” said Larry Gawronski, executive director of TPAC. The Tee-Pac Golf Tournament is held each […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Oliver siblings reunite at Washburn

MAPLE HILL (KSNT)- Wabaunsee High School graduates Cade and Abby Oliver will be back at the same school in the fall. Cade is joining Washburn’s football team. Abby is entering her fourth year with Washburn women’s basketball. The two grew up playing sports together daily. “I think we’ve always been super close,” Cade Oliver said. […]
MAPLE HILL, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Lsu#Kenwood Academy#Wildcats
KSNT News

Jamey Johnson coming to Kansas for performance

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jamey Johnson will be appearing for a performance at Prairie Band Casino and Resort later this year. The show is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 at noon. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka Junior Golf crowns city champions

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seven golfers finished at the top of their age divisions to win the Topeka Junior Golf Association’s city championship. The two-day tournament started at Lake Shawnee Golf Course on Monday, July 18, and ended at Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday. Lane Workman won the boys’ 15-17 division. He shot a 71 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Racially insensitive incident reported at Topeka sports complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incident at a Topeka sports complex has a local youth basketball team looking for another place to play. It happened during a teenage league game at SportZone in South Topeka. A team of 8th graders, called “Power 4,” were seen wearing racially insensitive uniforms. The all-white team used names that are […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
tkmagazine.com

Family Medicine Provider, Ryan Vonderhorst, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Ryan Vonderhorst, M.D., has joined the team to practice as a family medicine provider, located at Cotton O’Neil Manhattan, 1133 College Ave., Manhattan, Kan., 66502. Dr. Vonderhorst grew up in a small town, north of Seattle, called Arlington. He enjoyed exploring...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Preview the $6 million in renovations coming to this Topeka museum

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society has nearly raised the $6 million needed for renovations to the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka. The Kansas Historical Foundation has raised 97% of the $6 million needed to install new exhibits in the Kansas Museum of History, which hasn’t seen any major changes since its opening approximately 35 years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Tickets on sale for Professional Armed Forces Rodeo

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The rodeo is coming to town! Tickets are on sale now for the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association World Championship Rodeo. Allie Geist with the Stormont Vail Events Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to tell us what we can expect. This rodeo is different from others, as all the contestants […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KSNT News

‘Stranded in the City’ is this month’s Gage Park Blues Band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater. This month’s band was Kansas City’s own, “Stranded in the City” band. The Kansas City-based group, performs an eclectic mix of original and cover music, drawing influences from the Chicano, funk, rock and soul legends. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

8,000 mile trip ends, veteran returns home to Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days. James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy