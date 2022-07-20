Jerome Tang lands first 2023 commit

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State basketball got another commit on Wednesday, but this player won’t join the team until next year.

Point guard Dai Dai Ames is Jerome Tang’s first commitment from the Class of 2023. He announced his decision to play basketball at K-State on social media Wednesday afternoon. 247 Sports lists Ames as a 4-star recruit.

Ames had offers from Illinois, Michigan State, LSU, Oklahoma and others. He comes to K-State from Kenwood Academy in Chicago.

K-State basketball tips-off their 2022-23 season on November 7 at home against Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The Wildcats have 11 players on their roster for the upcoming season, including two returners in Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell.