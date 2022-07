A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the restaurant worker who was injured when several people began harassing patrons who were seated outside. The Vauxhall restaurant manager suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, when he attempted to intervene to help the customers and he was punched in the face. Suffolk County police arrested five men while witnesses reported seeing another five or six fleeing the melee on foot. The five arrested were charged with riot and assault.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO