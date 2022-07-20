ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

DPS investigating Austin County crash that killed Bellville woman

By Rusty Surette
KBTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Bellville woman in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17. A spokesman for DPS tells KBTX the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. on SH 159 near Bellville. Troopers...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

