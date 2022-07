WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house caught on fire early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to officials. The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called to 5050 Whitewood Lane around 7:21 a.m. In the video above, you can see huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the house and flames running throughout the home. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.

