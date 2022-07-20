Three more people charged in 2021 recorded murder

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged with multiple felonies for helping a man shortly after he murdered a woman in Barry County in 2021.

In April, Andrew Lafey was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Gracyn-Michael Brickley on Feb. 16, 2021. Investigators learned of her death when two men showed up at the Nashville police station the next day saying they had seen a recording of Lafey stomping on and taunting Brickley, officers said. Her body was found in the woods behind a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

During the investigation, police and prosecutors discovered information that led them to charge three more people who they say “assisted Lafey shortly after the murder and in the days immediately following it.”

Dustin Scott Stephens, 36, of Nashville, Michigan has been charged on five counts as a second-time habitual offender: perjury, tampering with evidence, being a felon in the possession of a firearm, committing a felony with a firearm and being an accessory to a felony after the fact, according to the Barry County Prosecutor.

If convicted, Stephens could face up to life in prison and fines up to $35,000. His bond was set at $50,000, the prosecutor said.

Coleen Marie Rice, 46, of Hastings, was charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony after the fact. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and fines up to $30,000. Her bond was set at $10,000, according to the prosecutor.

Sheralyn Randolph, 52, of Nashville, Michigan was also charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony after the fact, as a fourth-time habitual offender. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison and/or fines of $30,000. Randolph’s bond was set at $20,000, according to the prosecutor.

All three have been scheduled for probable cause hearings on Aug. 3, the prosecutor said.