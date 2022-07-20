ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police investigating robbery on West Grace Street

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uiie0_0gmlfFBs00
(Photo: Tannock Blair, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a robbery that they say took place while the victim was waiting for a delivery.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The victim reported that she had ordered an item for delivery and was robbed at the entrance to the residence by two unknown men.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man between 25-30 years old standing about 5’8″ and the other is described as a Black man between 22 and 27 years old standing about 5’4″ and wearing a leather jacket.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Name released in fatal crash

John Tooson is accused of killing two sisters at a home in Ashland. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021. Best Virginia looks at million dollar prize in 2021.
ASHLAND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – July 15-21, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, filing a false police report, and other state criminal violations at a convenience store July 15 at 2:40 a.m. 5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Hispanic
WRIC - ABC 8News

Jeep crashes into concrete pole in Chesterfield, no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Jeep Cherokee sustained major damage after the driver hit a concrete pole off of Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the crash took place on the 700 block of Sturgis Drive, near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road. Chesterfield Police, Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said. On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTKR News 3

Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond's aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia. The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

Norfolk fugitive arrested in Richmond by US Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials have located and arrested a man who was wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation. On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 more arrested in connection with Gray shooting

Greensville County Sheriff W.T Jarratt announced two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 27 Liberty Road homicide of 23 -year old Monta' Gray. Rashawn Travon Tatum, 18, and Tyquan Edward Smith, both...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

No injuries reported in garage fire in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a detached garage caught fire in Mechanicsville. According to Hanover County Fire Department, fire crews responded to the 9200 block of Shannon Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a fire on a detached garage. When the crews got to the scene, they found the garage engulfed in flames but were able to get the fire under control.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy