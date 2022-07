ELON, N.C. — Social media posts and CrimeStoppers helped authorities catch an arsonists on the loose in Elon. On Tuesday July 12, Alamance County Sheriffs were trying to locate a man who tried setting fire to a vehicle parked in a Burlington residential driveway. The suspect fled on foot when confronted by the homeowner just after 1:00 am. Deputies were unable to find the man in the immediate search of the area.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO