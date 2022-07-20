ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland State University enters food scene with Viking House Bar & Grill

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
Portland State University has entered the food scene with a new restaurant decorated with historic photos of the Rose City. 07202022. (Courtesy Photo: Portland… Read More

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In honor of its mascot, Portland State University opened a restaurant decorated with historic photos of the Rose City.

PSU announced on its website that the University Place Hotel & Conference Center, which is owned and operated by the university, introduced a new restaurant and sports bar – the Viking House Bar and Grill. The restaurant features a wood ceiling to pay tribute to Oregon’s natural resources.

With eight television screens and one projector, the new spot will showcase a wide variety of sports, including special events like watch parties and pre- and post-game celebrations.

“The Viking House Bar and Grill at University Place Hotel & Conference Center strives to be the gathering place for our Portland State University and Downtown Community,” said Martin Dishman, general manager of the University Place Hotel. “As stewards of PSU’s motto, ‘Let knowledge serve the city,’ we look to build a diverse and respectful workplace for our employees to expand their knowledge of the restaurant industry while contributing to the spirit of Portland’s food scene.”

What about the menu?

Vik(w)ings, fried calamari and bao sliders are available to share with friends. There are also salads, pizzas and burgers to choose from.

The restaurant is open six days a week, from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. According to the announcement, the business plans to be open every day in the future.

