SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is hosting another hands-on, family-friendly event in July: Adobe Brick Making. Adobe – actually sun-dried brick – is among the oldest and most common building materials in history, particularly in hot, arid areas like Mexico and the American Southwest. Traditionally, adobe bricks are not kiln-fired. Clay, water, and often grass or straw are mixed together by hand and pressed into wooden molds to form the wet bricks, which are then set out to be dried by the sun. Once dry, the bricks are used to construct walls; laid, historically, with mud mortar. Adobe construction techniques in North America going back to the 16th century changed very little over time.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO