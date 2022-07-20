ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Charm School to close Richmond ice cream scoop shop

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Charm School is closing its Broad Street scoop shop. The Richmond-based ice cream brand announced the closure of the location, also known as Social Club, on social media.

"We have signed a lease for a new location in Scott's Addition and will be moving our Broad St location there in September. It will primarily be used as a headquarters for wholesale production," the social media post read. "We will be focusing on bringing Charm School ice cream to the wholesale market including corner stores, restaurants, supermarkets and everything in between. To be able to focus on this endeavor, we've decided to not continue as a scoop shop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ1xY_0gmld8AS00
The ice cream menu at Charm School in Richmond, Va.

Charm School's smaller location, Study Hall in Forest Hill, will be unaffected by the new development.

"We will still be scooping weekends at Broad St. through mid-August. Pints will be perpetually available going forward," the post continued. "Huge thank you to Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, and all of Richmond for making Social Club such a special place for the last 6 years."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Taco truck tosses food after someone unplugged refrigerators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond taco truck and community pantry getting back on their feet after they had to toss a bunch of food because someone unplugged their refrigerators. Intergalactic Tacos and RVA Community Fridges said this isn’t the first time they’ve had people mess around with their equipment....
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Say Cheese! Here are the 12 best places to take photos in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From urban skylines to vibrant sunsets over the James River, Central Virginia has so much beauty all around. These must-see spots around Richmond are stunning in person, but also make incredible backdrops for photos. Whether you’re a professional photographer looking to expand your portfolio, a high...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
styleweekly.com

South Beach in Shockoe

Distraught by the pandemic, Adrienne Londoño fled to her mother’s home in South Florida. Watching friends and fellow restaurateurs lose their life’s work in Richmond was too stressful, so she sought refuge in Miami surrounded by family. The bright colors, the vibrant cultures, and the queer community in South Beach revived her spirits and inspired her to bring a slice of the fun back to her adopted home.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 21-27

Bringing the Baltimore pit beef sandwich to Richmond along with a splash of ’70s flair and a dedicated music space, Get Tight Lounge recently debuted in the Fan. Helmed by owners with resumes that include Fuzzy Cactus and En Su Boca, the disco ball-adorned venture is keeping it fresh and funky with everything from mezcal-spiked vegan coffee milkshakes to a happy hour that kicks off at 4:20 p.m. daily. Bonus: The kitchen is open past 1 a.m. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Splash parks provide a free way for families to cool off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With blistering temperatures, you may be looking for quick ways to cool off. There are all sorts of free splash parks around Richmond, and we’re teaming up with the West End Mom for a list of the best ones, plus some secrets to expand the fun.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Social Club#Scott S Addition#Charm School#Study Hall In Forest Hill#Broad St
NBC12

RACC taking in beagles from local research breeding facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will soon be helping The Humane Society find forever homes for 4,000 beagles from a local research breeding facility. RACC says they will soon need fosters for these beagles, specifically a home for a mom and a litter. Fosters can email Robin.young@rva.gov.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Henrico Citizen

Henrico industrial distribution facility sells for $22.25M

A northern Henrico industrial distribution facility that was vacant when purchased last year for just less than $8 million sold just more than a year later for $22.25 million. The facility, located within the Richmond Distribution Center at 4300 Carolina Avenue, adjacent to Richmond Raceway, contains 223,479 square feet of space.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond organizations helping homeless through dangerous heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new push to calculate how many people are living on the streets in the metro-Richmond area. On this very hot week, it’s also revealing how dangerous it can be for those who don’t have a home, in the heat all day long, and with very little resources.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Heat and humidity bomb hits Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forecast temperatures over the next few days are in the high 90s with the heat index over 100 degrees. With a pending heat and humidity bomb heading toward Central Virginia, Richmond-area responders want to remind you of safe steps to keep in mind. It doesn’t take long...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy