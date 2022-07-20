Charm School to close Richmond ice cream scoop shop

RICHMOND, Va. -- Charm School is closing its Broad Street scoop shop. The Richmond-based ice cream brand announced the closure of the location, also known as Social Club, on social media.

"We have signed a lease for a new location in Scott's Addition and will be moving our Broad St location there in September. It will primarily be used as a headquarters for wholesale production," the social media post read. "We will be focusing on bringing Charm School ice cream to the wholesale market including corner stores, restaurants, supermarkets and everything in between. To be able to focus on this endeavor, we've decided to not continue as a scoop shop."

The ice cream menu at Charm School in Richmond, Va.

Charm School's smaller location, Study Hall in Forest Hill, will be unaffected by the new development.

"We will still be scooping weekends at Broad St. through mid-August. Pints will be perpetually available going forward," the post continued. "Huge thank you to Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, and all of Richmond for making Social Club such a special place for the last 6 years."