MACON — Two teens were shot in Macon Monday night. The shooting is the second time in two weeks that teens have been the victims of shootings in the city. The Bibb County 911 center received a call at about 10 p.m. about a 15-year-old girl who was at a residence on Bloomfield Road with a gunshot wound to the arm and a possible graze wound to the head area.

MACON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO