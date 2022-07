HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a peaceful escape to nature or to turn back time by 380 million years or so, a trip to Penn Dixie might do the trick. "You can be basically elbows deep in fossils, all day, every day. Everything is so well preserved and there's so many of them, you are virtually guaranteed to find fossils," said Dr. Holly Schreiber, Associate Director of Penn Dixie.

