In little more than a week, the ball gets rolling. And some fire-breathing linebacker is liable to scoop it up and look to score. The UIL’s opening day of football practice for Classes 4A and below arrives on Aug. 1. It’s also the first day for any 5A and 6A teams that did not conduct spring practices, which this year actually includes Midway, as head coach Shane Anderson wanted the extra scrimmage that starting preseason camp early would offer.

