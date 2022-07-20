NEW OPENING: The Monkey Bar—coming soon to downtown Fairhope

There are a lot of great ways to spend your Saturday nights in the summertime, however, none can quite compare to being able to watch some of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood history back on the silver screen, within the confines of the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater! However, when you come to watch the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, you’re not just getting a classic movie to watch, but you will be thoroughly entertained all night long starting at 6pm where The Great Saenger Pipe Organ will be played by Alex Gartner, Executive Director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, for an entire hour leading up to the show. Then in addition to The Great Saenger Pipe Organ, you will also get a hilarious specialized intro from the Gulf Coast CW, specifically tailored to each individual movie that will be shown over the summer, and trust me when I tell you, this is also something that you don’t want to miss, and it is exclusive to the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater! With tickets only being $5 per person, this is the perfect way to have the family spend the summer nights! Below is a list of the dates and movies that will be shown for the rest of this summer:

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO