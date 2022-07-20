ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

NEW OPENING: The Monkey Bar—coming soon to downtown Fairhope

By Dakota Keyser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairhope, you will want to check out this new outdoor bar and event space downtown. It’s a fun and exciting new location to grab a cocktail after work or enjoy an ice-cold beer with friends during the day. Keep reading to learn more about this new opening. A...

WALA-TV FOX10

Burritos Three Ways with Taqueria Mexico

It’s a good day for Studio 10′s Chelsey, because she’s back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to check out three of their signature burritos!. We’re featuring the Burrito Mama J, the Burrito Fajita, and the Burrito California. Watch the video to see how these delicious menu items are made!
MOBILE, AL
thisisalabama.org

Why Daphne is a food destination

Directly across Mobile Bay from downtown Mobile, Daphne is situated along the Eastern Shore between Spanish Fort and Fairhope. Known as the Jubilee City because of a phenomenon that occurs in Mobile Bay every so often – in which fish and crabs hurl themselves out of the water and onto the beaches – Daphne naturally has many seafood restaurants to showcase all that bounty. The city’s Italian heritage is also reflected not only in the street names but also in its cuisine.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Fest headlines 5 Things To Do for the Weekend of July 22nd-25th, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series 2022

The following information was provided by Saenger Theatre:. The 2022 Saenger Theatre Summer Classic Movie Series is back! See 11 classic films on the big screen thanks to our sponsors Greer’s Markets, Roberts Brothers, Inc., Realtors and La Marca Prosecco each Sunday afternoon and Thursday evening from July 24th through August 28th!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Saenger Theater in Pensacola has brought back it’s Summer Movie Series!

There are a lot of great ways to spend your Saturday nights in the summertime, however, none can quite compare to being able to watch some of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood history back on the silver screen, within the confines of the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater! However, when you come to watch the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, you’re not just getting a classic movie to watch, but you will be thoroughly entertained all night long starting at 6pm where The Great Saenger Pipe Organ will be played by Alex Gartner, Executive Director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, for an entire hour leading up to the show. Then in addition to The Great Saenger Pipe Organ, you will also get a hilarious specialized intro from the Gulf Coast CW, specifically tailored to each individual movie that will be shown over the summer, and trust me when I tell you, this is also something that you don’t want to miss, and it is exclusive to the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater! With tickets only being $5 per person, this is the perfect way to have the family spend the summer nights! Below is a list of the dates and movies that will be shown for the rest of this summer:
PENSACOLA, FL
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri to Fairhope, Alabama

Southern Living Magazine lists Fairhope, Alabama as one of the South's Best Small Towns, and I have to agree. It's a charming coastal town that is located just south of Mobile on the eastern shore of the massive Mobile Bay. It has lots of flower-lined streets, lovely parks, walking trails, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, and excellent seafood that could not be any fresher. No matter if you are fishing, swimming, or just walking the Alabama Coastal Birding Trail, you will have a very impressive panoramic view of Mobile Bay. And it's especially breathtaking at sunset!
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

First Orange Beach Sea Turtle Nest Hatches

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The first Orange Beach Sea Turtle nest hatched last night around 11:30pm. The hatch was called in and volunteers showed up and found the baby sea turtles wandering around the beach and in the dunes. With the help of other beach goers they rounded the babies up and helped them to the water.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG

Win tickets to see Keith Urban at The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Country music superstar Keith Urban is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, Aug. 6, a summer stop on his World Tour 2022. And you can win tickets to see him. The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter has gathered a collection of awards through his chart-topping career,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience in Beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama

My family loves going to coastal Alabama and enjoying the beautiful Orange Beach and Gulf Shores regions. Besides picture-perfect beaches, loads of family-friendly activities, and high rises filled with beach-themed condos, the food scene is exceptional. After quite a few visits over the years, here are my 10 favorite restaurants to experience in Orange Beach, Alabama. Word to the wise: reservations and stretchy pants are suggested. Here is what pleases my palate, in no particular order.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Toll company gets extension on deadline to create plan for new span

Craft says ALDOT expects expanded toll bridge to handle 40 percent of traffic coming to the island. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Baldwin County Bridge Company has received an extension on developing its plan on how it can attract and service 40 percent of the traffic going over the State Route 59 bridge in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

‘We cannot live like this’: Gulf Shores mayor renews call for new coastal bridge, urges grassroots support

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, in an impassioned speech Monday, renewed his call for a bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway and urged anyone affiliated with the Alabama Gulf Coast to support a grassroots effort to get the project moving forward.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Flooding in Foley residents say they've been dealing with for years

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — People living off highway 12 in Foley saying: there are serious flooding issues in and around their neighborhood. One resident told us today the Meadow Run Estates neighborhood gets standing water up to 18 inches when we get heavy rain. “There’s definitely some drainage pipe...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

Mobile apartment complex sells for $30.75 million

A West Mobile apartment complex recently sold for $30.75 million. Park West, a 278-unit property off Hillcrest Road, was acquired by Morrison Avenue Capital Partners, a Tampa-based investment group. Andrew Brown and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Two Waters Capital, an Atlanta-based Southeast real estate investment...
WKRG News 5

Stolen sailboat from Destin washes up on Pensacola Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19.
DESTIN, FL

