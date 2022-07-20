ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Shiva for Hayalda Shayna Baila Breisch A”H

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-year-old Shayna Baila A”H was suddenly Niftar in Lakewood yesterday. This content, and any other content on TLS, may...

Rav Aharon Kotler: You Start, The First Year is On Me

Roshei Yeshiva and Askanim gather in Lakewood on behalf of Ukrainian refugees. A group of Roshei Yeshiva, askanim, and Lakewood community members gathered on behalf of Ukrainian Jewry, to revitalize and reaffirm their fundraising and hatzalah efforts. The plight of Ukrainian Jewry is a contemporary issue that we’ve all been following closely. But as the war in Ukraine drags on and headlines move to brighter news stories, their desperate straits are slowly fading from public awareness. Unfortunately, their situation is far from over.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Stolen Lamborghini Last Tracked To Lakewood/Jackson Border

A high end luxury vehicle was stolen from a North Jersey rental company earlier this week and was last tracked to the Lakewood/Jackson border, TLS has learned. The vehicle, a 2021 Lamborghini Urus with an estimated value of over $300,000, was allegedly rented under a false identity and with a fake insurance card.
JACKSON, NJ
HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, Shlita, and Other Senior Gedolei Hador to Address Mass Event for Bachurim from Across Eretz Yisrael

“I wish I would have had such a kinnus when I was a bachur transitioning from yeshiva ketana to yeshiva gedolah,” Rabbi Avigdor Bernstein, one of the senior members of Hanhalas Dirshu, said wistfully. Rabbi Bernstein was referring to the unique event in Eretz Yisrael, the Dirshu Seder Hachana...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
Springsteen night is back at Lakewood BruceClaws

Bruce Springsteen has gone on record saying he’s not a big sports fan except when it comes to baseball. Those lyrics above capture his feel for the game in “Glory Days.”. During the beginning of the pandemic shutdown when all things ground to a halt he said, “I miss baseball. I’m not much of a sports fanatic at all, but I do like baseball. … All I know is that when this is all over, I’m gonna take Patti to a baseball game.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
EXCLUSIVE: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Obtains Multi-Million Dollar Donation For Naming Rights Of New Headquarters

Hatzolah of Central Jersey has received a multi-million dollar donation in exchange for the naming rights of their new headquarters, TLS has learned exclusively. The generous donation is from philanthropist Reb Yonoson Strasser, a long-time supporter of Hatzolah and many other Jewish causes. The new state of the art headquarters,...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Assemblyman Ron Dancer, former Lakewood and Current Jackson Representative, Passes Away

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, who formerly respresented Lakewood, and recently Jackson, has passed away. “Tammy and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Ron Dancer. True to his roots in one of New Jersey’s storied equestrian racing families, in public service he was a work horse not a show horse. A proud veteran with a quiet demeanor and humble nature, Ron built friendships across the aisle. His focus on New Jersey’s agricultural, horse-racing, and tourist industries, and our honored military veterans, leaves a lasting legacy. Our state flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. His wife, Brenda, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Dancer family are in all of our thoughts this weekend.”
JACKSON, NJ
Do New Jersey Lifeguards Have To Attempt A Rescue During A Shark Attack?

Shark attacks have been on the rise over the last few months. It almost feels like new shark encounters are being reported on daily. It got me thinking: What are Jersey Shore lifeguards trained to do in the event of a shark attack?. [video mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/393/files/2022/07/attachment-What-Are-Lifeguards-Trained-To-Do-During-A-Shark-Attack_-Made-by-Headliner.mp4"][/video]. Thank you to Ortley Beach...
ANIMALS
FBI warns NJ residents to beware of a wild new ransomware twist

For years we’ve been hearing about tech-savvy criminals launching ransomware attacks, taking over individual and business computer systems and then demanding a big payday to free-up those systems, but the FBI is warning New Jerseyans ransomware has now moved to a whole new level. Jim Dennehy, the special agent...
Woman killed in fiery overturn accident in Lakewood [PHOTOS]

A woman was killed in a fiery overturn accident in Lakewood, Police confirmed to TLS. At approximately 8:30 PM last night, Police responded to the two-vehicle accident on South Lake Drive, and upon arrival found one vehicle overturned and in flames. The driver in the other vehicle was injured, while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle

The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a vehicle stolen overnight from a home in Lakewood. The vehicle is a silver Camry, with NJ plates beginning with UAW. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Freehold Man Found Guilty for Illicit Photos of Childen

FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in Monmouth County for the possession of illicit photos of children in connection with a 2017 arrest. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20 of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LAKEWOOD: LARGE BRUSH FIRE

Use caution in the area of Route 70 and the Garden State Parkway due to a large brush fire. Those with respiratory issues should exercise extreme caution. We will update our page as new developments are available.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

