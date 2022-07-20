Shiva for Hayalda Shayna Baila Breisch A”H

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, who formerly respresented Lakewood, and recently Jackson, has passed away. “Tammy and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Assemblyman Ron Dancer. True to his roots in one of New Jersey’s storied equestrian racing families, in public service he was a work horse not a show horse. A proud veteran with a quiet demeanor and humble nature, Ron built friendships across the aisle. His focus on New Jersey’s agricultural, horse-racing, and tourist industries, and our honored military veterans, leaves a lasting legacy. Our state flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory. His wife, Brenda, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Dancer family are in all of our thoughts this weekend.”

JACKSON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO