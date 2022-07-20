ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian Dead after Crash near San Ysidro Boulevard [San Ysidro, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic Accident on Interstate 5 Left One Fatality. The crash happened on July 12th, at around 8:25 p.m. involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Officials responded shortly after and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. During investigations, San Ysidro officials blocked all the northbound lanes on Interstate 5....

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN DIES AFTER COLLISION IN EL CAJON

July 23, 2022 (El Cajon) – The driver of a black 2012 Toyota Prius has died after the vehicle struck a parked SUV. The man, 38, was transported by paramedics to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The collision occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. last night in...
EL CAJON, CA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)

34-year-old man died, another injured after a crash in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego (San Diego County, CA)Nationwide Report. A 34-year-old man lost his life and another was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident Friday in the San Pasqual neighborhood of San Diego. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road at about 7:15 p.m. on reports of a car crash [...]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Luis Thomas Arrested after DUI Collision on Winter Haven Road [Fallbrook, CA]

Several Injured after DUI Crash near Brooke Road; 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m., at the 1300 block of Winter Haven Road, on July 17th. According to initial reports, Thomas lost control of his gray Toyota Tacoma and veered off the road, crashing into a house. Paramedics then rushed Thomas and his 20-year-old passenger to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries.
FALLBROOK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

In-Custody Man Dies in Hospital: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Felon Stabs K-9 (Caught On Camera) | San Diego

07.22.2022 | 6:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The Fugitive Task Force was searching a wanted felon who was violent. He was wanted for various crimes including assaulting a Bail Bondsman with a knife and handgun and assaulting an officer. The man was spotted near the San Diego River while on Morena Blvd. When he spotted the officers, he ran into the riverbed and alluded the officers for several hours. They eventually pushed him to the west of the I-5, where he entered the water and attempted to get away. As officers approached him, he re-entered the water. A K-9 was sent in after him, and the suspect started to stab the K-9 with a screwdriver in the head several times. The K-9 was called back and officers fired bean bags at the suspect. He still did not surrender and made his way back to land and fled on foot. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect and used a taser on him. The suspect went down and was detained. No officers were injured. The K-9 was taken to a Vet to be taken care of, his status is not known at this time. The suspect will be taken to a hospital to be checked out before going to jail. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured after Plane Accident on Santa Fe Road [San Marcos, CA]

The incident happened on July 19th, at around 6:15 p.m. when a small Socata aircraft emergency landed at the intersection of Santa Fe Road and Melrose Drive. According to reports, the plane left Montgomery Airfield and was headed to Fullerton, when it lost power. The pilot called Palomar Airport to attempt an emergency landing, but could not make it to the runway.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Reports of stolen bikes continue in city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 9,200 bikes have been reported as stolen in the city of San Diego since 2018, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. The high number of stolen bikes comes as San Diego grapples with rising crime numbers and as residents complain that rampant homelessness and a lucrative black market for stolen bikes fuel the high number of thefts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Firefighters Stop 2-Acre Blaze in Del Cerro

Firefighters stopped a 2-acre fire that sparked near Cowles Mountain in the Del Cerro neighborhood Friday. The blaze was reported sometime before noon Friday and prompted crews to shut down Navajo Road near Margerum Avenue. Fire officials said the fire started very close to homes but burned away from them....
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Car Accident on Route 94 [Lemon Grove, CA]

LEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a witness.
NBC San Diego

Woman Walking Dog Hit by Car in North Park

A 25-year-old woman walking her dog suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a BMW in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday. San Diego Police Department officers were called just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 4400 block of Illinois Street where they learned the woman was walking her dog eastbound on Illinois Street when her dog pulled her into the street and she was struck by a 2003 BMW Z4 driven southbound by a 61-year-old man, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)

35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 35-year-old Bonnie Roth as the woman who lost her life after a single-vehicle accident last week in her hometown of Alpine. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 8 at around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation reports showed that Bonnie Roth lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for undetermined reasons while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters [...]
ALPINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy