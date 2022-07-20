Gas prices easing at pump and more things to know about energy this week

Gas prices have eased a bit at the pump, falling 15 cents to a national average of $4.467, according to AAA. That compares to a national average of almost $5 just a month ago.

North Dakota prices continue to be below national averages at $4.434. That compares to the week ago average of $4.576 and the month ago average of $4.763 in the state. It’s still higher than a year ago, however. Prices then were $3.083.

North Dakota’s record price for a gallon of unleaded was set on June 15 at $4.798. The record for diesel cost was set 10 days later on June 25 at $5.621.

Williams County’s average gas price is $4.503, according to AAA, and McKenzie County’s is $4.639.

Lower demand amid recession fears is being credited for the worldwide dip in crude oil prices. The average cost of a barrel of oil has fallen into the mid-$90s, down from $110 just two weeks ago.

The Energy Information Administration said gas demand has dropped from 9.41 million barrels per day to 8.06 million barrels per day last week, while total domestic gas stocks have increased by 5.8 million bbl.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Many analysts anticipate those supply-demand dynamics will persist, bringing more relief at the pump, however, other analysts are concerned about what will happen with increased sanctions on Russia.

The United States and European Union countries plan to impose stricter sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on Dec. 5. These include a full ban of cargo shipments of Russian oil to Europe.

An internal U.S. Treasury analysis has projected that the stricter sanctions could send oil prices soaring 50 percent above where they are today. Some market analysts, however, are estimating even steeper climbs, which could send gas prices beyond $6 a gallon.

President Joe Biden’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, did not net any promises that the country would increase production of oil.

That has the Biden administration discussing a price cap alternative, which would allow Russia to sell its oil to the world at a dramatically reduced price.

Critics of the proposal say market forces will ultimately make the cap ineffective. China, for example, could use the price cap to simply buy up and stockpile the crude oil,. Countries could also buy Russian oil to resell at higher prices.

Crude oil exports from Russia are down substantially, according to a report from Bloomberg, which found shipments to India and China have fallen nearly 30 percent below a high set soon after the Ukraine invasion.

NDPC seeking award nominees

The North Dakota Petroleum Council is accepting nominations for the 2022 membership awards, which will be presented in Watford City for the annual meeting, scheduled for Sept. 20 through 22.

The Excellence in Safety Award recognizes a company or individual who has gone above and beyond to create culture of safety in the workplace. NDPC member companies that have shown measurable results in safety through a new initiative o long-term sustainable program are eligible to apply.

The Community Engagement Award, meanwhile, celebrates the spirt of the community yin the Bakken. The award will recognize an NDPC member company or individual who embodies this spirt by working to build better relationships through company culture, programs, events, or other initiatives that bring the industry and stakeholders together.

Lastly, the Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes an NDPC member company that demonstrates a commitment to cleaner more efficient operations or that helped improve habitat, grasslands, waterways, parks, or through other conservation efforts.

Nominations are due by Aug. 19. Visit online at https://tinyurl.com/bde5s5ed.

Oil and Gas Methane Partnership gains three big names

ConocoPhillips, Devon Energy, and Pioneer Natural Resources have announced they are going the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership Initiative. The initiative’s mission is to improve transparency in methane emissions reporting, and to encourage progress in reduced methane emissions.

The partnership has become a global gold standard for methane emissions measurement, a press release from the companies states, and the initiative’s presorting framework provides stakeholders with the assurance that the greenhouse gas is being managed responsibly.

Participating companies, meanwhile, gain the mans to credibly demonstrate they re contributing to climate mitigation, and delivering on their methane improvement objectives.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, is an important priority for ConocoPhillips, and we are pleased to join industry members and stakeholders to advance this important area of emissions management,” said Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that applying the rigorous OGMP 2.0 reporting standard across our global assets will be a vital step on our path to net-zero operational emissions by mid-century.”

OGMP 2.0 is a voluntary public-private partnership between the United Nations Environment Program, the European Commission, the Environmental Defense Fund, and more than 80 oil and gas companies that are committed to minimizing methane emissions from global oil and gas operations. The program is also working to raise awareness of methane emissions and contribute to the growing priority of mitigation activities.

M&A activity hampered by market conditions

Merger and Acquisition activity has fallen to $12 billion according to a report by Enverus Intelligence Research.

“As anticipated, the spike in commodity prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine temporarily stalled M&A as buyers and sellers disagreed on the value of assets,” said Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus Intelligence Research. “High prices, though, also encouraged a rush by PE firms to test the waters for M&A. While not everyone that is going into the market is getting what they deem to be a suitable offer, enough are to drive modestly active upstream M&A.”

There’s no shortage of assets available for sale, but the problem is a disconnect on the asset values as seen by buyers versus sellers.

“Public E&Ps remain chiefly concerned with getting capital back to shareholders and being too aggressive on M&A can smack of growth investors don’t want,” Dittmar said. “That said, the flood of offerings should create opportunities for shrewd deal makers to unlock value with M&A and, if we avoid a major recession, the fundamentals for energy prices still look strong.”

US to take issue with Mexico’s energy sector policies

The United States will be requesting formal consultation with Mexico over its energy sector policies, according to an announcement from the United States Trade Representative.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico’s energy policies and their consistency with Mexico’s commitments under the USMCA,” said Ambassador Katherine Tai. “These policy changes impact U.S. economic interests in multiple sectors and disincentivize investment by clean-energy suppliers and by companies that seek to purchase clean, reliable energy. We have tried to work constructively with the Mexican government to address these concerns, but, unfortunately, U.S. companies continue to face unfair treatment in Mexico. We will seek to work with the Mexican government through these consultations to resolve these concerns to advance North American competitiveness.”

The announcement drew rare praise for the Biden administration from energy industry groups.

“Today’s announcement by the Biden administration represents a significant step forward in addressing Mexico’s alarming energy sector policies, which not only violate the country’s commitments under USMCA, but also undermine the integration of North American energy markets and jeopardize our shared climate goals,” American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers and American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal said in a joint statement. “The Mexican government’s escalating pursuit of discriminatory policies that favor state-run energy companies and hinder private sector investment directly threatens the prosperity of U.S. companies and their workers. We applaud Ambassador Tai for making this request and reinforcing the mutual benefits of continued international trade and energy investments can deliver for both Mexico and the United States.”

Among the issues highlighted by USTR are amendments to Mexico’s electricity law that priorities the distribution of CFE-generated power over other sources like wind and solar. The objections also include Mexico’s delays, denials, and revocations of U.S. companies ability to operate in Mexicos’ energy sector. Permits have been delayed or even denied, existing permits have been suspended or revoked, and imports have been blocked. Mexico has meanwhile taken other steps to advantage state-owned energy providers PEMEX and CFE.