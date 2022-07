Three Ithaca Police officers were injured after a suspect involved in an assault took off on foot from West State Street and later resisted arrest. Officers responded Wednesday morning in the 300 block for a report of two men fighting. When they arrived on scene, police say they found 25-year-old Devon Welch kicking another person in the head. After initially being questioned about the incident, Welch took off on foot and led officers on a pursuit that ended in his arrest in the 100 block of East Green Street. Officers say Welch went into a fighting stance against them prior to his being taken into custody.

