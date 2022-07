DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - This evening & tonight: We are looking at a few showers and thunderstorms through the rest of this evening. Some thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe in nature, especially across the southern portion of the region. The biggest threats with any severe storms we do see would be strong winds and some potentially damaging hail. The threat of severe weather begins to diminish as we head towards 10:00 tonight. Tonight, we could see a few scattered showers but should be dry for the most part as temperatures fall back into the 50 and lower 60s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

DULUTH, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO