The Southfield Police Department has released additional information on a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening at the Franklin Place Apartments. According to police, the incident unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. July 19 when a Southfield woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment through a window, unannounced. He then entered a room occupied by the woman and her new boyfriend, who fired multiple shots at the ex-boyfriend.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO