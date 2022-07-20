ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Vermont surgeons are partners in the operating room and in life. And the doctor duo say it’s their marriage that makes them better physicians. The Ironman triathlon comes to Lake Placid this Sunday. St. Albans woman’s...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Scott announces $48M allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders gathered in East Montpelier Friday to announce an additional $48 million in broadband construction grant awards. Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service. This additional...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Community partners host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What is a hate crime and how does our legal system address them? Those were the two biggest questions posed at Thursday’s ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum in Rutland. “The goal was to understand how hate and bias show up in Vermont and what are...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Sununu signs law to prevent assaults on health care workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health care facilities in New Hampshire will have to implement and maintain workplace violence prevention programs under a new law. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed seven bills into law this week, including a Senate bill designed to require the violence prevention programs and establish a health care workplace safety commission, according to his office. Lawmakers began working to create the new requirements after the death of a hospital security guard who was assaulted at work in December 2020. Richard Semo died from injuries sustained in an attack in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. Sununu signed the bill outside the hospital.
LAW
WCAX

Soaring hotel prices coincide with height of Vt. tourism season

Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’. Fort Ticonderoga in New York’s North Country reenacts many battles in American History. Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first-ever Powerball jackpot winner in Vermont has still not claimed the prize nearly a month after the drawing. The winning ticket -- -- 8, 40, 49, 58, 63, and Powerball 14 -- was sold at the Jolley convenience store in Middlebury and the June 29 jackpot was a whopping $366 million.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Vermont was shot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Fans of “Harry Potter” can get outside for some magic in Rutland Saturday. Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information. Authorities say the Massachusetts woman found dead in a pickup truck in Brattleboro early Tuesday morning died of a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of her death is a homicide.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices keep falling in Vermont, US

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont and generally across the nation keep falling. The average price in Vermont as of Thursday is $4.57, down 10 cents from last week and down 42 cents in a month. The US average today is $4.42, down 15 cents since last week and down 54 cents in a month.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Fugitive from Vermont caught in Washington County

HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Todd Slade, 48, of Poultney, Vermont. They took him into custody at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, saying that he is wanted in both Vermont and Colorado. The sheriff’s office said they received a...
VTDigger

Vermont’s new MagicStone launches with a breakthrough cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct light, smokeless instrument bringing an entirely new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company and Vermont Soapstone. Developed and patented by CEO Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is a completely unique approach to using cannabis, in both design and experience. Each Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe – no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

AllEarth Renewables announces DIY Solar Kits

ALLEARTH RENEWABLES' NEWEST PRODUCT LINE: DO-IT-YOURSELF SOLAR KITS. (Williston,VT, July 20, 2022) -- AllEarth Renewables is excited to announce its latest offering in solar energy solutions: DIY Solar Kits. AllEarth has bundled the components for a 12-panel fixed ground mount system into a kit that allows makers and doers to construct their own solar array.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigate possible hate crime

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Isle La Motte Saturday morning. Police say after 1:00 a.m. fire crews were called to a home in Isle La Motte for reports of flags that were set on fire. The investigation reveals that...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
WCAX

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - Officials say thunderstorms that swept across Maine claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish because of the bad weather when the tree fell on the car Thursday.
STANDISH, ME
whdh.com

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH

Community Policy