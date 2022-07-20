Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct light, smokeless instrument bringing an entirely new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company and Vermont Soapstone. Developed and patented by CEO Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is a completely unique approach to using cannabis, in both design and experience. Each Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe – no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO