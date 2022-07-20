ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Woman Falls Victim to Hairless Cat Scam

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

A Traverse City woman is out more than $20 thousand after falling victim to a scam. The woman was trying to buy a Sphynx, also known as a hairless cat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMa2z_0gmlWrxz00
Stock photo courtesy SEREGRAFF/CBS News

Sheriff’s Office investigators say she ended up buying multiple gift cards and transferring them to the scammer, to the tune of $24,000.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Fewless says, “This cat was an expensive cat so there was originally a lot of money passed over to the scammer.” Capt. Fewless adds, “The scammer kept re-contacting the victim, advising them there were more costs. Shipping, quarantine, you name it. There was always another reason that there was more money that was going to be asked for this transaction.”

While hairlessness in cats is a naturally occurring genetic mutation, the hypoallergenic cats are somewhat rare. Experts say a Sphynx cat could sell for between $2,500 and $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jMdN_0gmlWrxz00
Stock photo courtesy istockphoto/CBS News

Capt. Fewless says never use gift cards to pay for an online purchase. That’s been a primary way that scammers are doing business these days.” He adds, “Anytime anyone is ever asking for you to purchase gift cards for a particular transaction – to NOT do that. That’s no reputable way that somebody would be asking for that.”

It’s unlikely the victim will be able to recover their money. “These are voluntary withdrawals of money. The voluntary aspect of giving the money to the scammer is the problem. A bank is not going to replenish your money when you voluntarily subjected yourself to a fraud.” Capt. Fewless says it’s a good idea to check with a friend or loved one if anything seems suspicious. “It’s very important if you are going to make some type of transaction online or some means other than an obvious reputable one, maybe ask a family member. Get some type of second opinion from somebody about whether this looks on the up-and-up.”

Capt. Fewless also says there is a federal database where victims can file a complaint and enter the information about what happened. If there are enough of the same types of complaints, “sometimes that will prompt a federal investigation to occur, which can be helpful as well.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Manistee Woman Says 15-year-old Neighbor Attacked Her and is Waiting for Justice

Shanell Larner moved to Manistee in February of 2021. She says the first night in her new home, a 15-year-old neighbor tried to come into her house. “I didn’t know what was going on, so I didn’t answer the door because it wasn’t a knock. It was like shaking. You could hear picking at the lock. You could hear him banging on the door’s seam, and then they went down to the front of the house and banged on that door.” explained Shanell Larner.
recordpatriot.com

5 arrested on multiple narcotics charges in Beulah drug bust

BEULAH — On Sunday, four northern Michigan residents were arraigned on drug charges after two narcotics teams learned of a possible drug deal in Beulah. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Thursday morning, detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a location in Beulah where a drug deal was expected to occur.
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Traverse County deputies search for stolen shipping container

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office has issued a statement that a shipping container was mistakenly reported as stolen. The sheriff's office stated that the business in question leased the shipping container to another business in the area. ------------------------------------------------------------- GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Alden man arrested for delivering drugs that caused fatal overdose

KALKASKA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Alden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal overdose that occurred last year, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. In October 2021, detectives with TNT and deputies with the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a suspected fatal overdose in Rapid River Township.
ALDEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Multiple men arrested after drug deal involving Fentanyl

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple men were arrested on Sunday following a drug deal in Beulah, according to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team. Detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Straits Area Narcotics Team say they identified a location in where a drug deal was expected to occur and Michigan State Police pulled the suspects vehicles over after the deal.
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

Five People Arrested After Drug Deal in Benzie County

Five people were arrested in Benzie County after Michigan State Police and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office broke up a drug deal, according to Traverse Narcotics Team. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a place in Beulah where they suspected a drug deal to occur, according to TNT. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Benzie County Deputies were able to stop both the vehicles at the location and investigate further. According to TNT, fentanyl was located in one vehicle while the other had cash seized.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Lost and alone: Woman recounts getting lost in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — For those who know the thick dense woods and tangling swampland in Cherry Valley Township and surrounding area, it can be very tricky to maneuver. When Andrea Huntley, who's evening Friday fishing trip on the Baldwin River turned into a harrowing experience ending up miles away on foot from where her truck was, the first sign of rescuers early Saturday morning was a great relief.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sphynx Cat#Fraud#Genetic Mutation
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested for Felonious Assault and PPO Violation

A 33-year-old Gaylord man is facing charges of felonious assault and violation of a personal protection order after Michigan State Police say he followed his ex-girlfriend home and threatened her co-worker. According to MSP, troopers from the Gaylord Post responded to a call of a felonious assault at a residence...
GAYLORD, MI
Lake County Star

Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 16, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area along Kings Highway in Cherry Valley Township for a report of a missing 34-year-old female. According to a news release, the female reportedly had stopped responding to phone calls and texts while fishing on a nearby river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
UpNorthLive.com

Goodwill to reopen at temporary location, two months after Gaylord tornado

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – It’s been two months since a tornado struck Gaylord and one well known organization is now ready to open back up. The Goodwill in Gaylord still looks much like it did last May. But it has moved to a temporary location down the road, next to the ABC Warehouse.
GAYLORD, MI
glenarborsun.com

Empowerment on Water: Female captain breaks boating barriers

Whether it is hobby or career they seek, it is difficult for females to enter the sport of boating. Sailing is especially challenging in northern Michigan, where weather only permits a six-month season in contrast to warmer climates that offer more time during the year to practice. “It takes a...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen the Michigan Home Made of Glass Bottles?

There is a historic home in Michigan made up of 60,000 bottles. The pictures are crazy. With Bear Lake, The Huron-Manistee National Forrest, and the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Manistee County has a lot to offer when it comes to Michigan fun. Manistee County also has a unique historic spot all bottled up in Kaleva for a fun family visit.
9&10 News

Abnormally Hot and Dry from Missaukee to Kalkaska Counties

The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’re experiencing abnormally dry conditions – even moderate drought conditions – on a line from Lake City to north of Kalkaska. That affects not only humans and our pets – but also our lawns and gardens. And like kids running through a sprinkler, plants love a good soak. Evann Stark at Cherry Street Market in Kalkaska says, “It’s been hot, we have a lot of plants. We’ve got a crew that comes in at 6 am to start watering and we water all day long.”
KALKASKA, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Charlevoix Venetian Festival

There’s still two days left to enjoy the Charlevoix Venetian Festival!. Families can enjoy activities like pickleball, footraces and corn toss. They can also browse Venetian art, merchandise and enjoy musical acts such as the Pine River Jazz Big Band and the Petoskey Steel Drum Band during Venetian Rhythms.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
My North.com

Have You Seen Gaylord’s Stunningly Turquoise Sinkhole Lakes?

Tucked among the trees at Pigeon River Country State Forest near Gaylord, you’ll find a handful of tiny turquoise gems. These sinkhole lakes make the perfect Northern Michigan adventure for a day trip and a fun place to fish, swim or float. Read on for how to find these lakes and some photo + video to see how stunning they are for yourself!
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy