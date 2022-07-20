Stringing up a legacy at Tone Music

After purchasing Tone Music 32 years ago, Jerry Besser is finally preparing to turn the business over to a new owner.

After 32 years at Tone Music, Jerry Besser is looking to sell the business and go into retirement. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)

Tone Music and Besser have had an immense impact on Owatonna’s music scene. Located downtown on North Cedar Avenue, Tone Music is every music lover’s go-to shop for all music products, selling items from guitars and drums to vinyl and CDs, and everything in between. Their extensive product line aims to guarantee they have musical supplies for every customer.

Ever since the business was purchased from Jim and Betty Thon in 1990, Besser’s main focus has been to provide the best customer service possible.

“My goals, first and foremost, have been to provide exceptional service,” he said. “Then through that, we built a customer base that has supported us through 32 years.”

In the music community, Besser’s service has extended outside of his business. Besser works avidly with the Owatonna School District on instrument rentals, repairs and music lessons for students. He has been also been a vital part of the Owatonna Music Boosters program by organizing many different concerts for the schools.

It was the local music program that Besser said drew him into purchasing the store in the first place. With three kids involved in the program, Besser enjoyed going to concerts and saw how strong the support for the program was.

“We knew the strength of the music program in Owatonna was recognized statewide,” Besser said. “We heard the store was for sale, so we pursued it. Now, 32 years later, we’re still going strong.”

With his kids out of the program, Besser still finds a deep connection with the high school students of Owatonna and loves staying involved.

“The most fulfilling part in owning the store is watching students grow musically through high school,” he said. “Being a part of the music boosters is my way of giving back to the community and helping assist in that way.”

Tone Music Owner Jerry Besser gifts Jessica Dant, a Wilson Elementary School teacher, with 30 ukuleles for her students in 2020. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Volunteering is a place where Besser has allocated a significant amount of his time. On top of serving on the music boosters board, Besser’s wealth of information on bands has helped bring in various acts to perform at Central Park in downtown Owatonna, providing a boost of excitement to Owatonna’s entertainment scene.

Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said Besser’s help to the music and entertainment scene has been nothing short of special.

“He is probably one of the biggest supporters of music in Owatonna,” Cochran said. “If you have a question about an instrument or music, he’s got the answers. Personally, working with the downtown events, he’s the first person I go to when I’m needing to look for some entertainment.”

With the constant buzz around music in Owatonna, having a locally owned music store has created a huge advantage for the community. Tone Music offers a personal shopping experience and is a convenient location for shopping, renting and fixing instruments.

“Having a store like Tone Music is extremely important, just because Owatonna is rich in musical history,” Cochran said. “He’s got a great selection of instruments, which you can’t get anywhere else in town, and is very important with the school rental program.”

Jerry Besser assembles a brand new clarinet in 2017 at Tone Music in Owatonna. Besser has provided generations of students with their first clarinet, guitar, trombone and much more. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Looking toward the future, Besser hopes to find someone that will dedicate their time similarly and be heavily involved in the Owatonna music scene. He knows how important the business is to Owatonna and wants to find the proper person to carry on the legacy of Tone Music. To Besser, this means more than just operating the store.

“First and foremost, they need to be people people,” Besser said. “Communicate well with customers, build relationships and continue the family business model. I want to keep the store going as long as possible to serve the community.”

After selling the store, Besser plans to spend time traveling, mainly with his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His extended family ranges from the Black Hills of South Dakota to California and even down into Texas. Besser still plans to keep up with the Owatonna music community, but feels it is time for him to pass the torch onto someone new.

For the music community, it will be hard to let go of all the support Besser has shown over the last 32 years.

“He, himself, will be missed a lot,” Cochran said. “Just his involvement, opinions and his knowledge will definitely be missed.”

Besser has created a long-lasting legacy in Owatonna, and his presence at Tone Music will certainly be missed by the community when the time comes. For now, he can still be found inside the store, serving customers and talking music.