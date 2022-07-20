ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Stringing up a legacy at Tone Music

By PRESTON MEIER Guest Writer
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

After purchasing Tone Music 32 years ago, Jerry Besser is finally preparing to turn the business over to a new owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExAgu_0gmlWS5w00
After 32 years at Tone Music, Jerry Besser is looking to sell the business and go into retirement. (Preston Meier/southernminn.com)

Tone Music and Besser have had an immense impact on Owatonna’s music scene. Located downtown on North Cedar Avenue, Tone Music is every music lover’s go-to shop for all music products, selling items from guitars and drums to vinyl and CDs, and everything in between. Their extensive product line aims to guarantee they have musical supplies for every customer.

Ever since the business was purchased from Jim and Betty Thon in 1990, Besser’s main focus has been to provide the best customer service possible.

“My goals, first and foremost, have been to provide exceptional service,” he said. “Then through that, we built a customer base that has supported us through 32 years.”

In the music community, Besser’s service has extended outside of his business. Besser works avidly with the Owatonna School District on instrument rentals, repairs and music lessons for students. He has been also been a vital part of the Owatonna Music Boosters program by organizing many different concerts for the schools.

It was the local music program that Besser said drew him into purchasing the store in the first place. With three kids involved in the program, Besser enjoyed going to concerts and saw how strong the support for the program was.

“We knew the strength of the music program in Owatonna was recognized statewide,” Besser said. “We heard the store was for sale, so we pursued it. Now, 32 years later, we’re still going strong.”

With his kids out of the program, Besser still finds a deep connection with the high school students of Owatonna and loves staying involved.

“The most fulfilling part in owning the store is watching students grow musically through high school,” he said. “Being a part of the music boosters is my way of giving back to the community and helping assist in that way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXUn4_0gmlWS5w00
Tone Music Owner Jerry Besser gifts Jessica Dant, a Wilson Elementary School teacher, with 30 ukuleles for her students in 2020. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Volunteering is a place where Besser has allocated a significant amount of his time. On top of serving on the music boosters board, Besser’s wealth of information on bands has helped bring in various acts to perform at Central Park in downtown Owatonna, providing a boost of excitement to Owatonna’s entertainment scene.

Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce MainStreet Director Lisa Cochran said Besser’s help to the music and entertainment scene has been nothing short of special.

“He is probably one of the biggest supporters of music in Owatonna,” Cochran said. “If you have a question about an instrument or music, he’s got the answers. Personally, working with the downtown events, he’s the first person I go to when I’m needing to look for some entertainment.”

With the constant buzz around music in Owatonna, having a locally owned music store has created a huge advantage for the community. Tone Music offers a personal shopping experience and is a convenient location for shopping, renting and fixing instruments.

“Having a store like Tone Music is extremely important, just because Owatonna is rich in musical history,” Cochran said. “He’s got a great selection of instruments, which you can’t get anywhere else in town, and is very important with the school rental program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTb53_0gmlWS5w00
Jerry Besser assembles a brand new clarinet in 2017 at Tone Music in Owatonna. Besser has provided generations of students with their first clarinet, guitar, trombone and much more. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Looking toward the future, Besser hopes to find someone that will dedicate their time similarly and be heavily involved in the Owatonna music scene. He knows how important the business is to Owatonna and wants to find the proper person to carry on the legacy of Tone Music. To Besser, this means more than just operating the store.

“First and foremost, they need to be people people,” Besser said. “Communicate well with customers, build relationships and continue the family business model. I want to keep the store going as long as possible to serve the community.”

After selling the store, Besser plans to spend time traveling, mainly with his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His extended family ranges from the Black Hills of South Dakota to California and even down into Texas. Besser still plans to keep up with the Owatonna music community, but feels it is time for him to pass the torch onto someone new.

For the music community, it will be hard to let go of all the support Besser has shown over the last 32 years.

“He, himself, will be missed a lot,” Cochran said. “Just his involvement, opinions and his knowledge will definitely be missed.”

Besser has created a long-lasting legacy in Owatonna, and his presence at Tone Music will certainly be missed by the community when the time comes. For now, he can still be found inside the store, serving customers and talking music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Tour TV legend Don Shelby's ultra-green Excelsior home

Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
EXCELSIOR, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Owatonna, MN
State
California State
AM 1390 KRFO

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
101.3 KDWB

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#Music Store#Music Community#Musical History#The Black Hills#Tone Music
KAAL-TV

A Father and Son Duo Unlike Any Other

(ABC 6 News) - It's business in the front and a party in the back for an Austin Father and Son Duo!. Curtis Steinbrink competed last year in the USA Mullet Championships and placed 11th in the nation for his sick hair. And now this year, his son Callen decided...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Music
KIMT

Fire damages mobile homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames damaged two trailers at a Rochester mobile home park Friday. Firefighters were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road just before 4:30 pm. One unit had caught fire and the flames spread to a nearby mobile home. The Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.
MANKATO, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
108
Followers
275
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy