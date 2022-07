ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Detectives are searching for a couple from North Bend who are suspected of being involved with a string of vehicle thefts in Upper Kittitas County. According to a press release issued by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), several trucks have been taken or stolen from out of the region in recent weeks. Many of the vehicles thefts have a commonality: Several early 2000s Ford Super Duty trucks, including models F250, F350 and F450, have been targeted.

