Fort Wayne native Moore wins U.S. Adaptive Open

Courtesy: USGA

PINEHURST, N.C. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Kim Moore is the women’s champion at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, claiming the title by eight strokes over second place finisher Ryanne Jackson of Florida.

Moore shot a +16 for the 54-hole tournament, including shooting a 76 in the final round to clinch the title.

23-year old Amy Bockerstette, who was born in Fort Wayne but now lives in Arizona where she recently played golf in college, finished 10th.

Moore, 41 years old, is currently the head women’s golf coach at Western Michigan University. While she was born without a right foot, a severely clubbed left foot and a mild case of spina bifida, Moore played collegiately at the University of Indianapolis from 1999-2003 and earned all-conference honors all four years. She won the FWWGA City Championship back in 2001.

Evan Mathias, a Jay County High School graduate who WANE-TV featured last month, finished 28th on the men’s side at +29.