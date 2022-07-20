Heat Wave Criteria and Heat Advisories in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Heat advisories were in place for the Southern Tier on Wednesday with heat index values approaching one-hundred degrees. But in the Northern Tier, where they are reaching the same temperatures there are no advisories.

The reason is the criteria is different between New York and Pennsylvania. In New York state, a heat advisory is issued when the heat index is between 95 to 104 degrees, in Pennsylvania the temperature the heat index needs to reach is 100 to 104 degrees making it just short of that. The heat index takes into account how it really feels when the relative humidity is factored into the air temperature.

Credit: NOAA and NWS

With heat advisories being issued and rising heat index values, does this mean we are in a heat wave. When looking whether or not we are in a heat wave we look at air temperature and need 3 or more consecutive days with high temperatures of 90 degrees or above. Temperatures reached 90 degrees or above on Tuesday and Wednesday, but as of Wednesday we are not in a heat wave yet, but could be depending on the high temperature Thursday.

As always with high temperatures and heat index values, there are some steps you can take to remain safe. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the heat if possible avoiding working or exercising outside in the heat of the day. Also do not forget about your pets, be mindful if they are getting overheated and never leave them in a car unattended.

