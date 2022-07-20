ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two More Men Convicted Of Murder Have Been Exonerated After 23 Years In Prison Due To Allegations Of Police Misconduct

By Melissa Segura
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Chicago men who have each spent 23 years in prison had their murder convictions tossed out based on the police work of a detective accused of framing more than 70 people for homicides they did not commit. Eruby Abrego, 43, and codefendant Jeremiah Cain, 47, became the 27th...

Vits 2
3d ago

Come to orange county, California and see how gross court officials misconduct can fix and coverup corrupted court record.

