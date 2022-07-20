ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Man Indicted For Hitting Elderly Asian Woman 125 Times In Violent Yonkers Attack, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was charged with a hate crime after violently attacking a 67-year-old Asian woman as she entered an apartment building in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A Westchester County man has been indicted on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly punching an elderly Asian woman more than 125 times.

Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was indicted on Tuesday, July 19 for allegedly punching the woman, repeatedly stomping on her upper body, and spitting on her, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

Esco, age 42, was charged with:

  • Two counts of attempted murder as a hate crime
  • Six counts of assault as a hate crime

He is being held without bail at the Westchester County Jail.

The incident took place on Friday, March 11, around 6 p.m., when Esco approached the victim from behind as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, the DA's Office said.

He then punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground. Esco continued to punch the victim more than 125 times, repeatedly stomped on her upper body while wearing construction boots, and then spit on her, authorities said.

The victim, who is of Filipino descent, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face, officials said.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested Esco shortly after the incident.

Esco is scheduled to appear again in court on Tuesday, August 2.

Comments / 13

louis
3d ago

This savage should never be allowed to hurt anyone else. He needs to be caged for life.

Dainty Minnie
3d ago

Heartbreaking. He wouldn't do that to his mother. That is just inhumane. Poor lady hope she gets better.

