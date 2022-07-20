ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Like Leslie Jordan Applaud Drew Barrymore’s Rainy Day Advice: ‘Love This’

By Katie Rook
 3 days ago

Drew Barrymore shared her joy over the rain with fans on Instagram, and followers like American Horror Story actor Leslie Jordan shared some love for her activity in the comments. What is her rainy day advice for everyone? And why is her happiness contagious?

Drew Barrymore | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore healed herself from a hard-partying childhood

Barrymore was guided toward fame at a young age and became a certifiable superstar when she starred in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial . As a 7-year-old, she visited The Tonight Show and wowed Johnny Carson with her adorably entertaining presence.

But Barrymore was also allowed to do what she wanted as a child in Hollywood, including parties at clubs. As barely a pre-teen, she would go out with her mom and her adult friends up to five nights a week.

She told The Guardian her parents were emotionally “gone” while she went through a “rebellious” time, and she became addicted to drugs at a young age. She was institutionalized for a year and a half at 12, and at 14 she was emancipated from her mother. That’s when she became an adult in the eyes of the law.

“If you search deep down in me, it’s like, why am I so angry, man? And it’s like, OK, cos my parents weren’t there, who gives a s***?” she explained. “Lots of people don’t have parents. They were gone, they couldn’t handle any of it, and I get it.”

Fast forward to 2022, and Barrymore is a talk show host and a single mom to two daughters. And when she shares a moment of simple joy, it’s hard for some observers not to be happy for her.

Drew Barrymore says ‘do not miss the opportunity’ to go out in the rain, and fans love her advice

Barrymore shared a video of herself enjoying the rain with fans on Instagram , and she shared her advice. “Whenever you can, go out into the rain!” she advised through laughing. “Do not miss the opportunity!”

Most fans loved the clip and applauded The Drew Barrymore Show host for sharing her excitement. Jordan, for example, wrote, “Love this!”

Another fan told her, “Don’t ever change.”

Of course, there were some naysayers. More than one person commented that Barrymore’s only so happy because she’s wealthy, but one individual countered that argument by noting that enjoying the rain comes free of charge.

Drew Barrymore’s other social media advice

If fans are looking for tips on getting through life with as much joy as Barrymore, they could start at her Instagram to find a wellspring. For a simple start, jamming out to Avril Lavigne songs in the car is her thing. And home renovations can lead to happy tears, especially if you find a window where there wasn’t one before.

Lastly, Barrymore enjoys a Friday morning spent in bed with her dog, Douglas, catching up on the latest Drew Magazine. Granted, she seems a bit more into the reading material than her furry friend, but Douglas also looked perfectly content with their arrangement.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore’s Slip on Johnny Carson’s ‘Tonight Show’ Left Her With a Positive Outlook

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

