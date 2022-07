Islands Restaurants, known for their signature burgers, ice-cold drinks and laid-back beachy atmosphere are celebrating their 40th Anniversary this summer. The 40th celebration rolls through the summer with throwback uniforms, the return of a cult-classic burger at a throwback price, two giveaways, an exclusive Islands beer, 40 days of giveaways on social media and more. Guests can visit any of the 42 locations to celebrate 40 years of Islands.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO