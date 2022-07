Newport Festival Foundation’s Director of Development, Dan Swain, likes to say that the Newport Folk Festival starts with a performance at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s Camp Grosvenor, and, this year, musicians Steve Cerilli and Bill Cote kicked it off at the camp’s waterfront with an inspiring performance. In addition to performing many songs of his own and covers, Steve invited the kids to join in with maracas, tamborines, their voices and dance moves, and he shared stories about songwriting and starting out his music career at a very young age with pillows and buckets as his instruments.

NEWPORT COUNTY, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO