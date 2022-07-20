Teen motorcyclist killed in Fort Mill crash: Coroner’s Office

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday in Fort Mill, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the fatal wreck happened on Monday, July 18, on Highway 160 at Brayden Parkway.

The motorcyclist, identified as Damon Justus, 19, of Clover, was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Pathology and toxicology are pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.