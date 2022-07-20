ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Cherry Hill Gang Member Admits To Racketeering Conspiracy In Baltimore: DOJ

Travis Eugene Alewine - also known as "Sticks" - pleaded guilty in federal court. Photo Credit: Facebook/Baltimore ATF

A Cherry Hill Gang member in Maryland has become the latest to admit to his role in a racketeering conspiracy that included the murder of a person mistakenly believed to be a rival gang member, federal officials announced.

Travis “Sticks” Alewine, 30, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise in connection with his membership in the “Hillside” gang, operating in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.

US Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron said that the ”Hillside” gang “distributed powder and crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, and marijuana, and used the proceeds of their narcotics sales to purchase firearms, to enrich themselves, and to further the activities of the organization, including narcotics trafficking” in west and southwest Baltimore.

Hillside members operated stash houses in Cherry Hill to cut and package narcotics for distribution and committed acts of violence, including robberies, homicides, and non-fatal shootings, prosecutors added.

As part of his guilty plea, Alewine admitted that he and three other members of the gang shot and killed Anthony Cureton, who they mistakenly believed to be in a rival gang “Up Da Hill” and attempted to shoot another person nearby.

Barron said that Alewine possessed firearms, including a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a loaded .44-caliber revolver; and he possessed with intent to distribute narcotics, as well as participated in the preparation of narcotics for sale.

Under his plea agreement, Alewine and prosecutors agreed that he will be sentenced in November to between 180 to 253 months in prison.

“Travis Alewine and his fellow gang members have terrorized the Cherry Hill community for years,” Barron said.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to remove violent actors, like Alewine, from the street and make our communities safer.”

Alewine is among 20 others charged in the case who has pleaded guilty to their roles in the racketeering conspiracy. Eighteen have already been sentenced to terms of between 10 and 30 years in federal prison.

“The Hillside gang terrorized Cherry Hill for years,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby stated. “The gang members pushed drugs into the community, threatened violence constantly, and even took the lives of others.”

Comments / 17

Sherika Pinkney
3d ago

Thank you! Finally, we're fully getting the justice for my friend, Anthony Cureton! A hard working father that took care of his mom. He was shot and killed in front of his mom and son.

Reply(1)
12
Speaktruth
3d ago

Now they need to be vigilant in looking out for his replacement. Unfortunately in gangs and drugs one or more goes down but in the shadows one or more rises up. However this is a good step towards dealing out consequences to their criminal actions

Reply
5
The Wise guy
3d ago

Cherry Hill has a solid community and I am happy that they got these people off the streets

Reply
5
 

