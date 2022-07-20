ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Alert Issued For Missing Upper Marlboro Man

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Robert Griggs Photo Credit: Annie DeVoe

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Upper Marlboro man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week, authorities say.

Robert Griggs, 47, was last seen in the 9800 block of Royal Commerce Place around 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to Prince George's County Police.

Griggs is described as a black male, 5-foot-9 tall, and 190 pounds, investigators said. He was last seen wearing a cartoon shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

He may be driving a black Mazda 3 with Maryland tags 3ET1953.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Bowie, Division II Investigative Section at 301-390-2160.

Comments / 0

 

